Zidane set to leave Real a year early

MADRID • Spanish media yesterday claimed that Zinedine Zidane has already told his players that he intends to quit as coach at the end of the La Liga season next Sunday.

According to Onda Cero radio station, Marca and Goal, the Frenchman, whose contract does not run out until next summer, informed his squad a week ago he was going to leave when the season ends.

Goal added: "The coach informed his players last Saturday before facing Sevilla on Sunday at Valdebebas."

According to Onda Cero, Zidane's likely successor would come from a shortlist that includes former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, Real great Raul Gonzalez and Joachim Low, who will step down as Germany coach at the end of Euro 2020 in July.

On Saturday, Zidane had hinted he could leave, saying he believes "there comes a time when it's the moment to change".

"I don't leave because it's easy. It's not like I turn away and don't look back," he added.

"No, there are moments when you have to be there and there are moments when that's it, it's finished, time to change. But for the good of everyone, not just for me."

He also spoke warmly about his players, describing his relationship with them as one of "total respect" while adding their time together is "something that will be there forever".

Real played at Athletic Bilbao yesterday, knowing anything but an away victory will mean cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title - their first since 2014 - if they beat Osasuna at home.

Zidane left Real in 2018 just after winning a third consecutive Champions League crown, one of 11 major trophies as the club's boss, only to return 10 months later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS