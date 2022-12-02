World Cup: USA a team with lots of energy, says Louis van Gaal

DOHA – After much posturing, the Netherlands now need to deliver if they are to fulfil their own prophecy at the World Cup, starting with the opening clash of the knockout stage against the United States on Saturday.

There has been much talk – all from the Dutch camp – of the team’s potential to go all the way in the tournament in Qatar, principally from veteran 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who enjoys a little mental coaxing and sparring.

But although they won Group A, there was little evidence to back up their self-confidence as they stuttered through against Senegal, Ecuador and the Qatari hosts.

That will offer hope to the Americans, who will be underdogs for their last-16 clash but who have already offered up some proof of their potential in an unbeaten run in Group B, with draws against England and Wales and a gritty win over Iran to ensure their progress.

Van Gaal has singled out a key trait that his opponents have that may topple his side.

“The USA is a team with lots of energy. Their players invest a lot of energy in the game,” he said.

“They are a perfect example of a good team. They also have many players at top European clubs, so it makes sense that they are going to achieve these results.

“I know from experience that matches against countries such as the United States and Australia, who we encountered at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, are always very difficult.

“They are very fanatical and sharp on the ball. But we will do everything to beat them.”

The Dutch coach was also asked about the vacant Belgium job, after Roberto Martinez left his post following the team’s elimination in Qatar.

“You have to convince my wife Truus,” he joked.

“No, that’s not it. I can always make the decisions freely.

“I think we are dealing with the Netherlands here. We want to become world champions, so we still have four games to go. And then we’ll see if there are any offers.”

While the US sweat on the fitness of star player Christian Pulisic – he has a pelvic injury and is being assessed daily – their coach Gregg Berhalter has an intimate knowledge of Dutch football and is not one to be underestimated.