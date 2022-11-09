World Cup: Senegal star Mane’s leg injury ‘not too bad’, but Lo Celso out for Argentina

MUNICH – Senegal forward Sadio Mane’s leg injury is “not too bad”, Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmoller said on Tuesday.

Mane was substituted early in Bayern’s 6-1 Bundesliga home win against Werder Bremen with an injury to his leg, and was replaced by former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the 20th minute.

The former Liverpool player went directly down the tunnel for further treatment.

The injury gave rise to fears that the two-time African Footballer of the Year may not be fit for the start of Senegal’s World Cup campaign.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Topmoller allayed fears Mane may miss the showpiece event, saying an early diagnosis indicated a nerve injury.

He said: “He copped a knock on a nerve (in the leg). It seems to be not too bad.”

Senegal face the Netherlands in their opener on Nov 21 in Qatar, before further Group A matches against the hosts and Ecuador.

Mane’s penalty in the shoot-out win over Egypt helped Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in February.

There was less positive news for Argentina as midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury which requires surgery, Argentine media reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was replaced during Villarreal’s La Liga loss against Athletic Bilbao on Oct 30 and scans confirmed that the midfielder suffered a hamstring tear.

Spanish media reported Lo Celso, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, had exhausted all possible options to be on the flight to Qatar, including consultations with specialists from different parts of the world for a less invasive treatment.

The Argentine Football Association did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters has also contacted Villarreal for comment.

Lo Celso was a key player in Argentina’s 2021 Copa America win and World Cup qualification.

He is a big loss for coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad, who had previously said he was “irreplaceable”.

Scaloni must also assess the fitness of other injured players such as Paulo Dybala and Juan Foyth before announcing his final 26-man squad next week.

Argentina are in Group C and will begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov 22. They also face Mexico and Poland in the group stage.

Mexico themselves suffered a blow as Jesus “Tecatito” Corona will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from an ankle injury, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Tuesday.

Corona, who has scored 10 goals in 71 appearances for Mexico, underwent surgery after fracturing his left ankle while training with Sevilla in August.

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino, who named Corona in his 31-man preliminary squad for Qatar, travelled to Seville earlier in November to assess Corona’s fitness after Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli said the 29-year-old would not be fit for the Finals.

“After the relevant communication between Gerardo Martino and Jesus Manuel Corona, the player will not be able to be integrated into the Mexico squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup,” FMF said in a statement.

“His recovery process has not been completed following the injury suffered in August this year.”

Martino is also keeping an eye on another key player, striker Raul Jimenez, who suffered a groin injury in September.

Mexico’s great Concacaf rivals, the United States, also suffered a blow as centre-back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday.

Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three English Premier League games for Palace this season.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Celta Vigo’s Luca de la Torre are also both hoping to be fit for selection after being sidelined with thigh injuries.

The United States face Group B opponents Wales in their opening World Cup match on Nov 21, before playing England and Iran. REUTERS