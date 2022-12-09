World Cup: Morocco chasing history against free-scoring Portugal

DOHA – Morocco head into Saturday’s last-eight clash with Portugal knowing they are only one step away from making history as Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists, but they face a buoyant opposition fresh from scoring six goals against Switzerland.

Walid Regragui’s side are in uncharted territory after a surprise run which saw them finish top of Group F after beating Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1, before a stunning victory over Spain on penalties in the last 16.

The Atlas Lions are only the fourth African side to reach the quarter-finals – after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Morocco have enjoyed the vast majority of support from the crowds at all their games in Qatar and that is likely to be the case again at Al Thumama Stadium, but Regragui is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s another tough game just like against Croatia (0-0 draw) and Spain,” he said on Friday.

“The more you proceed the harder the games become. We are playing a very good side with world-class players but we are also there to make a statement and we want to progress.

“We’ve made people proud but that’s not why we are here. We are here to win games, that’s what we want to do.

“Let’s take every game as it comes. We can go far. It’s a positive feeling for us and we can make history. We are focused and have been playing well. We’ll dig deep to ensure we have no regrets after this match.”

There has still never been a country from outside Europe or South America in a World Cup final, but Morocco want to put that right.

“Why not aim for the sky?” Regragui said after the group stage.

“We’re not going to stop here. We’re going to respect everyone but we will be very difficult opponents. So why not dream about lifting that trophy?“

Morocco are unbeaten in seven matches since Regragui took over from the sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August.

They have conceded only once in that time, an own goal against Canada.