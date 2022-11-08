Football: Eriksen named in preliminary Denmark squad

COPENHAGEN – Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, was one of 21 players named by Kasper Hjulmand on Monday in Denmark’s World Cup squad, with the coach set to name the remaining five players in the coming days.

The squad was unveiled in a slick video that featured a reworked version of the Danish national anthem alongside Danish fans and well-known faces such as former striker Nicklas Bendtner and former prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

The full list must be presented by next Monday at the latest, the day before the team leaves for Qatar.

“There are 10 to 12 players competing for the last places,” said Hjulmand.

“A lot can happen. It’s uncertain, but it’s the right way to go. There are two games left for many players, and things could change.”