Wolves dent Luton's Premier League survival hopes with 2-1 win

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Wolverhampton Wanderers dealt relegation-threatened Luton Town yet another blow to their Premier League survival hopes with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals by Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolves move to 10th place in the standings with 46 points, while Luton remain 18th on 25 with three games to go.

Luton made a positive start but it was Wolves who opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Hwang capitalised on a counter-attack, receiving a pass from Matheus Cunha and driving down the left flank before cutting inside and unleashing a low shot that deflected off Luton defender Teden Mengi.

The South Korean forward has been having a fine campaign, scoring 11 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Luton's defensive woes continued with Wolves centre back Gomes doubling his side's lead minutes after the start of the second half from a short corner routine when he found Mario Lemina's perfect cross to head the ball into the net past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Luton have conceded 77 goals this season, the worst tally in the Premier League apart from Sheffield United (97), whose return to the Championship was confirmed with a 5-1 defeat by Newcastle United on Saturday.

The home side were in complete control in the second half but had to soak up late pressure from Luton, who cut the deficit with Carlton Morris's goal in the 80th minute but it was not enough to spark a comeback.

Coming off the back of a 5-1 hammering at home by Brentford last week, Luton have now lost five of their last six matches. REUTERS