Williamson to make first England appearance since ACL injury, Wiegman says

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - England v Sweden - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 5, 2024 England's Leah Williamson during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Captain Leah Williamson will make her first appearance for England since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament(ACL) last April, head coach Sarina Wiegman said on Monday.

Williamson will start in Tuesday's Women's Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland, Wiegman told reporters in Dublin.

The 27-year-old defender returned to training at Arsenal in January and was named in the England squad for February's friendly against Austria, but had to pull out after suffering another injury.

"Everything happened for a reason. This was the path I had to be on," Williamson, who was an unused substitute during Friday's 1-1 draw with Sweden, said.

"The level in this team is so high... coming back in I know there is pressure to reach a certain level."

England are third in their group, while Ireland are bottom following a 1-0 loss to France on Friday. REUTERS

