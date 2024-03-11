'Why always us?': Forest boss Nuno complains about VAR

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 10, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi with Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 10, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest players remonstrate with referee Michael Salisbury as Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrates their first goal, an own goal scored by Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele REUTERS/Toby Melville
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 02:22 AM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 02:22 AM

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his frustration over the Video Assistant Referee after Brighton & Hove Albion's Jakub Moder escaped a red card following a poor tackle on Neco Williams during their 1-0 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Midfielder Moder, who was eventually substituted, received a yellow card in the 67th minute after he lunged in and caught Williams on the ankle. The incident was checked by VAR but Moder was not sent off.

Following the defeat, Forest sit in 17th place, three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games to go.

Last weekend, Forest's referee analyst said match referee Paul Tierney's decision not to return the ball to Forest for a restart, minutes before Liverpool's 99th-minute winner, was wrong.

"Again we are going to send a letter to them and they apologise," Nuno told Sky Sports. "Someone tell me what is happening. It is week after week. Last week it cost us a point at Newcastle. All these situations. It is enough.

"We will keep on fighting. We will regroup. We will analyse the game and prepare for the Luton game. It will be tough but we will be ready.

"I am just asking in a very honest way, tell me why. Why always us?" REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top