Vinicius Jr calls LaLiga, Spain racist for chants after sending-off

VALENCIA – Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has called LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday’s defeat at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to his sending off in the second half.

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it,” Vinicius posted on Twitter after the game.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi today belongs to the racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which accepted to export to the world the image of a racist country. I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“I am strong and I will go all the way against the racists. Even if it is far away from here,” he added.

LaLiga will request all available images in order to investigate what took place in light of the incident.

“If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action,” it said in a statement.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius Jr’s comments by asking him to be more informed about what can be done in cases of racism.

“Since those who should explain to you what it is and what LaLiga can do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it ourselves, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself,” he said on Twitter.

“Before you criticise and slander LaLiga you need to inform yourself properly @Vinijr. Don’t let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand each other’s competences and the work we have been doing together,” he added.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his support for the player and called on football’s world governing body Fifa to stop racism in football.

“I would like to express my solidarity with our Brazilian player, a poor boy who succeeded in life and is potentially becoming one of the best players in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid. And he is attacked in every stadium he plays in,” he told a press conference.

“I think it is important that Fifa, the Spanish league and leagues in other countries take real action, because we cannot allow fascism and racism to dominate football stadiums.”

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti also spoke out against the incident on social media.

“Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version. It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism has no place in football or in society. NO TO RACISM ANYWHERE”.