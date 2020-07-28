Vardy not slowing down just yet

LONDON • Jamie Vardy, 33, became the oldest Premier League Golden Boot winner with 23 goals for Leicester this season.

The individual accolade on Sunday helped to ease the pain of the team missing out on Champions League football despite 312 consecutive days in the top four.

The striker did not add to his tally in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday as the Foxes finished fifth on 62 points to settle for a place in the Europa League.

Nearest rivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Danny Ings of Southampton scored against Watford and Sheffield United respectively, but the chasing duo both finished one goal behind Vardy.

"It's a wonderful individual achievement," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. "We wouldn't be where we are without his quality and goals. He's a joy to work with, has a great mentality and has such quality."

Vardy scored 24 goals to help Leicester win the league title in 2015-16, but missed out on the award as Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane had 25.

Vardy, who turns 34 in January, has no intention of slowing down.

"Fortunately I don't feel my age," the former England international told Sky Sports. "Touch wood I'm not picking up too many injuries so it's all about keeping on top of stuff like that and coming back as strong as I can next year."

Manchester City's Brazilian keeper Ederson won the Golden Glove award after recording his 16th clean sheet of the campaign in a 5-0 win against Norwich.

The shutout saw him edge out Burnley's Nick Pope (15) as his side fell 2-1 to Brighton.

There was also joy for Ederson's teammate Kevin de Bruyne, who equalled Thierry Henry's Premier League record (2002-03) for most assists in a single season.

His 20th assist of the term was an inch-perfect pass for Raheem Sterling to beat Tim Krul in the 79th minute to make it 3-0.

The Belgian scored himself just before half-time and completed the rout in the 90th minute as City outscored champions Liverpool by 17 goals - 102 to 85.

"Obviously I know with assists I need my teammates. I can create the opportunities but if they don't score them, I don't get anything," said de Bruyne, whose previous best was 18 assists in 2016-17.

"My role is to create as many chances as I can, and help the team get in front of goal - and then I am hoping they will finish it. They do it a lot of times so I am very grateful for that."

REUTERS