Uruguay stun Argentina; emotional Luis Diaz double as Colombia sink Brazil

MONTEVIDEO – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has backed his team to recover in time for the Nov 21 showdown with Brazil, after both South American giants suffered shock World Cup qualifying defeats on Nov 16.

Uruguay ended Argentina’s 14-match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 away victory over the world champions, as Luis Diaz scored twice to fire Colombia to an emotional 2-1 home win over Brazil.

Defender Ronald Araujo fired the Uruguayans ahead on 41 minutes before Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez made the game safe with an 87th-minute goal to settle a hard-fought clash at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

“There is a very difficult game coming up and we will try to do our best. I think this team has shown plenty of times that it can get out of difficult situations,” Scaloni said.

“We lose and win as a team, and there are times when you have to give credit to the opponent.

“We can’t think that because we’re world champions, we can’t lose. We are not unbeatable – I’ve said it before and will continue to say it.”

It was Lionel Messi and Argentina’s first defeat of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, and their first loss since they were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Finals in Qatar.

“We never felt comfortable,” Messi said after the defeat.

“They’re a physical team that works well and on the counter-attack they were very dangerous,” added the captain, praising the work of Uruguay’s revered Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“You can see his hand in the team. In all the teams he’s been involved in, including Argentina, you can see his hand.”

Argentina, who had won all four of their opening qualifiers, remain on top of the standings with 12 points from five matches. Uruguay’s win leaves them in second place on 10 points.

Nunez’s Liverpool teammate Diaz, meanwhile, scored two goals in five minutes as Colombia came from behind to stun Brazil 2-1 in Barranquilla.

Diaz’s dramatic double capped a roller-coaster month for the forward, whose father was taken hostage by Colombian guerrillas at the end of October before being released last week.

His father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was watching from the stands in tears as his son scored in the 75th and 79th minutes.

Diaz’s double cancelled out Brazil’s opener, which came from Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli after only four minutes.

“I’m grateful to my teammates, to the coaching staff who were always there for me at every moment. And I dedicate the victory to the people, who deserved it,” said Diaz.

Colombia moved up to third place after the win with nine points from five games. Brazil are fifth, behind Venezuela. AFP