Unrelenting Bayern stay perfect

SALZBURG • Jerome Boateng hailed Bayern Munich's relentlessness after his first European goal for five years helped extend the team's record run to 14 straight Champions League wins with a comeback 6-2 thrashing of Salzburg on Tuesday.

With the scores locked at 2-2, he powered home a Joshua Kimmich corner 11 minutes from time to restore the holders' lead.

Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski and Lucas Hernandez added late goals to give Group A leaders Bayern a third successive win in this season's competition.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid, who drew 1-1 away at Lokomotiv Moscow, have four points, two more than their Russian opponents, while Salzburg are on one point.

"It was a difficult game as expected, Salzburg played very well," Boateng told Sky. "We had good and bad phases, especially in the second half, but in the end we got the win we deserved. We never give up - that's what sets us apart."

Sane also admitted "we had a harder time than the result suggests" ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund.

Separately, Boateng said the Bayern players are behind David Alaba amid his contract extension stalemate. On Monday, the Austrian defender said he was "hurt and disappointed" to learn through the press that Bayern had withdrawn their latest offer to extend his deal, which expires next June, after protracted wranglings.

"Of course it's an issue, but he is focused on the essentials," Boateng, who partnered Alaba at centreback on Tuesday, told Sky.

"He put in another great game today and we're behind him."

Alaba has been linked to Manchester United and Manchester City.

