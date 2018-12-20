Commentary
United need a sporting director, Pochettino to rebuild
Few at Manchester United will mourn the departure of Jose Mourinho as he had become moody and graceless. He even upset the most placid of staff at MUTV, the in-house broadcaster. The Charmless One had to go.
Some at Carrington and Old Trafford admit they felt a temptation to scream at him - stop being so miserable and appreciate being at one of the greatest clubs in the world.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?