Tuchel to build 'backbone' with academy stars

LONDON • More than £200 million (S$367 million) was spent last summer, more than any other European club, yet the jury is still out on most of Chelsea's big-money buys.

At the moment, the Blues can only target a top-four place with a near insurmountable 14-point gap to leaders Manchester City (53).

Their league form has been a disappointment given their outlay, leading to Frank Lampard's sacking last month.

Despite an underwhelming campaign to date, one plus point has been the continued development of youth-team graduates Mason Mount, 22; Reece James, 21; Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20; and Tammy Abraham, 23.

The quartet have built on their 2019-20 Premier League season, with Abraham the club's top scorer this term with 12 goals in all competitions, while James, Mount and Hudson-Odoi have remained mainstays under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are still in the FA Cup and the Champions League, and Tuchel feels they can achieve their remaining aims this season with their academy stars forming the bedrock of his first XI.

The German intends to bring more youth-team players through. Relying on academy standouts would be a departure for Chelsea, who have brought in proven senior talent year after year, but Tuchel is of the belief that youth teams are the "backbone" of any club.

"The door is always open in my office for the coaches, officials from the academy," he said of today's league game at home to Newcastle. "The more guys you have arrive in the first team, the better it is for the club."

Players who move up the ranks have a greater affinity and a better connection with the club and fans, but Tuchel also knows another major reason why he was brought to Stamford Bridge is to help compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz rediscover their form.

The duo, signed for £47.5 million and £71 million respectively, have so far failed to live up to expectations. Germany striker Werner has just one goal in his past 18 games, while midfielder Havertz, the club's second-most expensive buy, has a solitary top-flight goal.

Tuchel is undefeated in his five games since joining Chelsea, earning four victories, although he has yet to get Werner and Havertz firing. He insisted it was a matter of time before Havertz starts to showcase the skills that had the 21-year-old touted as one of the best talents to emerge from Bundesliga while at Bayer Leverkusen.

"What we know is there is all this potential in him and he can show it on the pitch," Tuchel added.

"Some players need more time to adapt... I have a feeling that he's a guy who is clear, self-aware, humble and very talented. There are no doubts he will show this."

Tuchel will be without Brazil defender Thiago Silva against the Magpies but otherwise has a full squad to pick from.

REUTERS

CHELSEA V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am