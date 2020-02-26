Too little, too late for leaky Hougang

Ho Chi Minh City forward Nguyen Cong Phuong getting off a shot as Hougang United defender Anders Aplin tries to block. Singapore Premier League side Hougang lost the AFC Cup Group F match 3-2 at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday despite a late brace by S
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Ho Chi Minh City forward Nguyen Cong Phuong getting off a shot as Hougang United defender Anders Aplin tries to block. Singapore Premier League side Hougang lost the AFC Cup Group F match 3-2 at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday despite a late brace by Stipe Plazibat. With 30 minutes left, the Vietnamese club were cruising with goals by Phuong (15th minute) and Amido Balde (45th and 59th). Croatian striker Plazibat pulled two back for the Cheetahs in the 77th and 79th minute but the visitors hung on for their first victory in Asia's second-tier club competition. 

