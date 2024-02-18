Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic called for a "quick and sensible solution" to end supporter complaints against proposed foreign investment in the Bundesliga after matches on Saturday endured frequent disruptions from protesting fans.

Clubs in Germany's top two divisions voted in December to approve a proposal allowing a financial investor to acquire a share of the German Football League's (DFL) media arm in a deal valued at between 900 million and 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion).

"I think we'd all like to see a quick and sensible solution, whether we're on the pitch or on the line," Terzic told reporters.

"I believe that nobody, regardless of whether they were here today as a fan alone, in a group or with their family, imagines the soccer experience in this way."

Dortmund were held 1-1 at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday with play repeatedly being stopped to allow stadium staff to clear the pitch as fans continued to throw tennis balls and other items.

"We are all here to watch the sport and to fight for points and goals. And unfortunately that didn't take place over 90 minutes today, but for an extremely long time with lots of interruptions," said Terzic.

"The game continued even though it felt like there were 50 stewards on the pitch, there were a lot of (tennis) balls. As a result, it was sometimes very dangerous. You have to say that we're glad that nothing more serious happened today."

The frequent interruptions left players complaining their performances were being affected.

"I think it's a good thing but at some point, its enough. I hope it comes to an end. We suffer extremely from it and lose our rhythm," Dortmund midfielder Emre Can told reporters.

"It's everyone's right to protest," said Dortmund goalkeeper Grgor Kobel.

"I just have to be careful when marbles and rubber balls are thrown in my penalty area. It's a big disruption for me."

All of the matches affected resumed after disruptions, two games saw teams briefly sent to the changing rooms. DFL managing director Marc Lenz warned on Saturday that the league will not tolerate match cancellations.

"It's ok if week after week we are peacefully and proportionately reminded of the importance of staying within the red lines in the negotiations," DFL managing director Marc Lenz told the Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"But if you are referring to possible match cancellations, the clubs and us could not accept that."

The DFL had requested fans to not "indulge in horror scenarios" in a statement on Feb. 8, stating that they will not suffer any disadvantages as a result of the deal. REUTERS