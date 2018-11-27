ST Podcast: Hope for the new-look Lions following Suzuki Cup exit and Singapore diving's watershed moment

ST Podcast: A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 14 - Hope for the new-look Lions following Suzuki Cup exit and Singapore diving's watershed moment

Time: 9:01 mins

Host David Lee hosts his ST sports colleagues Sazali Abdul Aziz, Nicole Chia and Rohit Brijnath in this episode.

What are the key takeaways after the Lions failed to progress from the group stages of the Suzuki Cup again?

Did the Lions under the direction of Fandi Ahmad show any promise for the future though? Is there hope for the SEA Games next year?

Meanwhile, the Singapore diving team had never won a Fina Diving Grand Prix title in the five years that they have been competing in the series. But on the final day of the three-day Singapore stop at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Sunday (Nov 25), the Republic clinched two gold medals, via twins Timothy and Mark Lee, and Jonathan Chan.

How did Singapore diving achieve this turnaround?

Produced by: David Lee and Ernest Luis

