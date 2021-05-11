Sports World: Real title hopes handed setback by Sevilla draw

Real title hopes handed setback by Sevilla draw

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was unhappy after two handball calls went against his side in Sunday's 2-2 home draw to Sevilla in La Liga.

Eder Militao was penalised after the video assistant referee ruled he touched the ball with his hand while defending a cross, yet in the other box, Bono's foul on Karim Benzema was overturned.

Real are second in the table on 75 points, two behind Atletico Madrid with three games left. Barcelona also have 75 points.

Neymar scores but Lille in pole position to win Ligue 1

PARIS • Neymar was on target the day after signing his contract extension but Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Rennes on Sunday that leaves Lille a step closer to a remarkable Ligue 1 title triumph.

The French champions are now three points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Lille (79 points), who will be champions for the first time since 2011 if they take four points from their remaining two matches of the season against Saint-Etienne and Angers.

Pirlo vows not to quit after Juve slip to fifth in Serie A

TURIN • Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has claimed he will not resign after seeing his side slip out of the Champions League qualification places in Serie A following a 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan on Sunday, saying he can do better.

The Old Lady have already surrendered their nine-year grip on the Scudetto to Inter Milan and are fifth in the standings with three games to go, amid mounting calls for the 41-year-old rookie's head.

Zhang tipped to be China's swim star at Tokyo Games

SHANGHAI • Chinese media hailed Zhang Yufei as "the new butterfly queen" after she soared at the national swimming championships, firing a warning of intent with less than three months to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old won five golds and a silver at the event - which doubled as Olympic trials - in Qingdao. She clocked 2:05.44 in the women's 200m butterfly, the fastest time in the world this year, and also blitzed the field to win 100m fly and 50m freestyle gold.

