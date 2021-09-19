S'pore police part of Interpol crackdown on illegal football betting

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was involved in an Interpol-led operation aimed at cracking down on illegal football gambling during this year's Uefa European Football Championship, which resulted in the arrest of close to 1,400 people in Asia and Europe and the interception of US$7.9 million (S$10.7 million).

In a press release yesterday, the SPF said those arrested were allegedly involved in illegal gambling syndicates estimated to have handled around US$465 million in bets.

As part of the operation, codenamed SOGA VIII, the SPF also conducted a series of local enforcement operations between June 11 and July 31 which led to the arrest of 72 people believed to be involved in remote gambling activities.

More than $800,000 in cash, as well as computers, laptops and mobile phones were among the items seized during the operations. The SPF said investigations against all 72 are ongoing.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee, director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said: "The series of operations conducted by the SPF in collaboration with Interpol reinforces the police's determination to stamp out transnational syndicates involved in unlawful remote gambling activities.

"The SPF will continue to work with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to take tough enforcement action against those who engage in illicit activities with blatant disregard for the law."

For illegal remote gambling, one can be fined up to $5,000 or imprisoned for up to six months, or both. Those convicted of assisting in providing illegal remote gambling services can be fined up to $200,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.