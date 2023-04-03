SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 6)

Haimei Nyaring (Brunei DPMM)

Starting in place of first-choice goalkeeper Akmal Tursunbaev, Nyaring was kept busy against a determined Hougang outfit. The 24-year-old was peppered with 13 shots on goal and had to make four stops to keep DPMM in the lead.

Yura Putra (DPMM)

After receiving a direct red card in a 4-3 loss to Balestier Khalsa, Indera Putra marked his return from a two-match suspension with a goal and a clean sheet. The 27-year-old was part of a three-man defence that stifled Hougang’s attacking threats, contributing to DPMM’s first clean sheet of the campaign.

Koki Kawachi (Albirex Niigata)

Proving to be a revelation at the heart of Albirex’s defence, Kawachi turned up with his second goal of the season. The 22-year-old was instrumental as the White Swans secured a commanding 6-1 win over Geylang with Kawachi’s composure on the ball and well-timed interceptions.

Shakir Hamzah (Tanjong Pagar United)

Shakir was given the man-of-the-match award after a spectacular performance on both ends of the pitch. He scored a sublime volley which turned out to be the game winner for Tanjong Pagar and used his years of experience to marshall the defence after Tajeli Salamat was sent off shortly after the interval.

Akram Azman (Tanjong Pagar)

In a left-wing-back role, Akram has starred in recent weeks with his industrious displays. The 22-year-old was often found in advanced areas of the pitch, almost playing like a left-winger at times in coach Hasrin Jailani’s 3-5-2 system. Akram will be knocking on the doors of the Republic’s SEA Games squad should he maintain his current levels.

Fathullah Rahmat (Tanjong Pagar)

Assigned the captain’s armband for the first time, Fathullah lived up to expectations and stepped up when it mattered. The 20-year-old, fresh off a training stint in South Korea, showed his leadership qualities by encouraging his elder teammates, not shirking from receiving the ball under pressure and constantly making penetrative runs.

Josip Balic (DPMM)

Balic was quintessential as DPMM cruised to a 3-0 win over Hougang. With a goal and an assist, everything flowed through the Croatian midfielder. The 29-year-old used his years of experience playing at European clubs in Croatia, Slovenia and Czech Republic to his advantage as he effortlessly dictated the tempo of the game.

Shodai Yokoyama (Albirex)

While Yokoyama did not get on the scoresheet, he was heavily involved in Albirex’s build-up play allowing them to consistently break Geylang’s defensive lines. The 22-year-old also picked up his first assist of the season by playing in teammate Shuto Komaki for the White Swans’ third goal.

Faris Ramli (Tampines Rovers)

Alongside Hakeme Yazid, Faris continued his streak of delivering a goal contribution in every match he has played. The 30-year-old, in the best form of his career, proved too much to handle for Lion City Sailors’ left-back Christopher van Huizen as he helped Tampines retain top spot by registering a goal and an assist.

Hakeme Yazid (DPMM)

After missing the previous two matches, Hakeme picked up where he left off by netting his second goal of the season. The 20-year-old is one of Brunei’s biggest talents with his dazzling footwork and quick decision making. He is also incredibly efficient in front of goal with two goals and two assists in just 229 minutes of play.

Riku Fukashiro (Albirex)

Promoted to the starting lineup after four consecutive substitute league appearances, Fukashiro made the most of his opportunity by recording a goal and an assist in Albirex’s romp. The 22-year-old’s versatility in attack - able to play anywhere across the front line - will be an asset for Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s side as they attempt to defend their league title.