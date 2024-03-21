Spanish soccer federation suspends executives linked to corruption probe

Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 10:27 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 10:27 PM

MADRID - Spain's soccer federation RFEF on Thursday said it had suspended two executives linked to a multimillion-euro corruption probe, saying the case caused "very serious damage" to the sport's image in the country. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top