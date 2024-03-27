Spain coach urges fans to put country above club loyalties

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Spain coach Luis de la Fuente REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 03:50 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 03:50 PM

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said he was ashamed to hear some fans jeering Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata during Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of Atletico rivals Real Madrid.

"It hurts me deeply that in my country they boo a player from the national team, the captain who is a role model for us. When I hear those jeers, as a Spaniard, I feel ashamed," De la Fuente told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to leave the club loyalties aside. This is the Spanish national team, whether it's a friendly, whether it's official competition or not a competition."

When asked about the incident, Brazil manager Dorvial Junior told reporters it was a complicated situation.

"I've seen a lot of things happen in football, but not something like this," he added. REUTERS

