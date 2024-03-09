Southgate should choose Arsenal's Ramsdale for England Euros squad, Arteta says

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's consistency should earn him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship in Germany, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Ramsdale has played five league games this season compared to 38 matches last season. The Englishman lost his starting spot to David Raya after the Spaniard joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in last year's close season.

Ramsdale is set to start the league game on Saturday as Raya is ineligible to play for his parent club.

"I don't know how Gareth is thinking but if I were placed that situation, I would judge Aaron not for what he has done in one day but what he has done in the last two or three seasons," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"He has shown consistency and quality. It would give me no reason to make another decision. A player has to be himself, and one of the biggest qualities of Aaron is his character and his charisma, his enthusiasm, his energy."

England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which begins on June 14. REUTERS

