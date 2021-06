He is 16,000km from his pregnant wife and daughter and with travel restrictions still a reality, Luiz Junior certainly feels a world away from his home in Campo Grande, Rio de Janeiro.

To stay connected despite the 11-hour time difference, the Tanjong Pagar United striker video calls his 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, and his wife, Michele, 33, who is five months pregnant with a baby girl, twice daily.