Solskjaer happy to see United enjoy themselves

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United are back on track after they avenged their humbling Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir with a 4-1 rout of the Turkish champions on Tuesday.

The Red Devils crashed to a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of the Group H outsiders in Turkey earlier this month.

But there was never any chance of another upset as United ran the Champions League debutants ragged at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' double was the catalyst. He also generously passed up the chance of a hat-trick to allow Marcus Rashford to convert from the spot.

Victory keeps United, with nine points from four games, on track to advance to the knockout phase.

A win at home against Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain next week could guarantee top spot in the group. A point from their final two games, the last being at RB Leipzig next month, will be enough to secure at least second place, leaving the United boss satisfied.

"I felt first half, we saw the intent straight away, they wanted to play and they enjoyed it," Solskjaer said. "It's a Champions League night at Old Trafford, you'd expect them to enjoy themselves. We scored some very nice goals, I'm pleased.

"We need one point, but of course we want to be top of the group but we'll take it one game at a time."

United's loss in Istanbul had raised serious questions about Solskjaer's ability to hold on to his job.

But successive Premier League wins against Everton and West Brom, along with this latest victory, have eased the pressure on the Norwegian somewhat.

He named Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani in the starting line-up for the first time since his signing last month, and with Paul Pogba still sidelined by a swollen ankle, there was also a rare start for Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

"The two are getting used to how we want them to play. Donny can play in different positions and Edinson is a good old-fashioned No. 9. We haven't had that for a while," Solskjaer said.

34 Since his debut in February, Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 34 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester United (21 goals, 13 assists), 16 more than any other player at the club.

Both Cavani, who has one goal in seven appearances for United, and van de Beek did their chances of more regular action no harm with solid displays, while Fernandes has now been directly involved in 34 goals in 35 games in all competitions since arriving in January.

Van de Beek, who was deployed in a role deeper than he is normally accustomed to, told MUTV he was willing to adapt to the team's needs to gain more playing time.

"It was really good. Some games, I play No. 10, sometimes the coach needs me in the control position, that's fine for me. Sometimes in Ajax I was also playing in that position so it's OK," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE