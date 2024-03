Soccer-Euro 2024 groups and knockout schedule

Following are the groups and knockout schedule for the 2024 European Championship in Germany:

Group A: (June 14-23)

Germany (hosts)

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B: (June 15-24)

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C: (June 16-25)

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D: (June 16-25)

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E: (June 17-26)

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Ukraine

Group F: (June 18-26)

Turkey

Georgia

Portugal

Czech Republic

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Round of 16:

Runner-up Group A v Runner-up Group B, June 29, Berlin

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group C, June 29, Dortmund

Winner Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F, June 30, Gelsenkirchen

Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F, June 30, Cologne

Runner-up Group D v Runner-up Group E, July 1, Duesseldorf

Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C, July 1, Frankfurt

Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D, July 2, Munich

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group F, July 2, Leipzig

Quarter-finals:

Winner fourth match in the round of 16 v Winner second match in the round of 16, July 5, Stuttgart

Winner sixth match in the round of 16 v Winner fifth match in the round of 16, July 5, Hamburg

Winner third match in the round of 16 v Winner first match in the round of 16, July 6, Duesseldorf

Winner seventh match in the round of 16 v Winner eight match in the round of 16, July 6, Berlin

Semi-finals:

Winner Quarter-final 1 v Winner Quarter-final 2, July 9, Munich

Winner Quarter-final 4 v Winner Quarter-final 3, July 10, Dortmund

Final:

Winner Semi-final 1 v Winner Semi-final 2, July 14, Berlin

* The Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland will take place on June 14 in Munich.

* Ten cities have been chosen as venues across Germany - Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart REUTERS