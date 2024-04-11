Slight increase in price for Euro 2024 viewers in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Football fans in Singapore can start gearing up for the highly anticipated European Championship from June 14 to July 14, after local broadcasters here revealed their pricing plans for the quadrennial tournament.

Fans can watch all 51 matches live on StarHub, Singtel or Mediacorp’s mewatch, all of which will be charging an early bird price of $88 till May 26. The price will be revised to $108 after that.

All three broadcasters will be showing the matches via SPOTV, a South Korean pay television network which has acquired the broadcast rights for Singapore and Malaysia.

The latest pricing represents a slight increase from the last edition in 2021, when early birds needed to pay $83 on Singtel and $84 on StarHub. In 2016, the early bird price was $78 for StarHub customers, while Singtel charged $88.

Europe’s continental showpiece – featuring its top 24 national teams including England, defending champions Italy and favourites France – kicks off at 3am on June 15 (Singapore time), with hosts Germany taking on Scotland.

Matches will be played at 9pm, midnight and 3am, with some of the big clashes during the group stage taking place in the latter two slots.

For instance, Spain meet Croatia in Group B on June 15 at 11.59pm and face Italy at 3am on June 21, while the Netherlands will take on France 24 hours later in a Group D clash that will see Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk attempting to keep a tight leash on Kylian Mbappe.

The final, to be played at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, will be at 3am on July 15.

Those keen to follow the fortunes of England will have to stay up late for their 3am opening match against Serbia on June 17. The Three Lions, who will be spearheaded by the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, also meet Denmark (June 20, 11.59pm) and Slovenia (June 26, 3am) in Group C.

StarHub said in a media statement that customers can now subscribe to its Euro 2024 season pass on its website. From May 1, customers will also be able to subscribe via the StarHub app, on StarHub TV+ and in store.

Those wishing to sign up on Singtel or mewatch can also do it via their websites now.

Devan Kumar, 27, will be subscribing to watch Euro 2024 from the comfort of his home, especially due to the late kick-offs of some matches.

The England fan, who works in the security industry, said: “In terms of price point, I think it is good that it is staying consistent.

“With the most recent World Cup, we could go out to watch some matches because they were not too late. But with some 3am kick-offs at Euro 2024, it has become a must to subscribe and enjoy the tournament at home.”