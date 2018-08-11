Silva tipped to put things back in order for Everton

LONDON • Marco Silva can spearhead a welcome period of stability for Everton after they went through five managers in the past five years.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, who became the club's chief executive the day Silva's predecessor as manager, Sam Allardyce, was sacked, said a new broom has come in in the shape of herself, the young Portuguese manager and Dutch director of football Marcel Brands.

Barrett-Baxendale, who as a young girl used to make Everton rosettes with her sisters, believes the trio have the right chemistry to take the club forward and Silva, 41, was the perfect fit.

"Change can be disruptive, but we can execute what we want to be. It relies on the triangular relationship between myself, Marcel and Marco wanting to be the best we can be," she told the Daily Telegraph.

"From the first meeting, I saw how he wants to immerse himself in the club. He has a curiosity in and a respect for the club."

Silva, originally tapped by Everton last season to fill the vacuum after Ronald Koeman was sacked, has been backed with funds.

The Toffees spent a reported £40 million (S$70 million) on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford and swooped for Brazilian midfielder Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona players Yerry Mina and Andres Gomes on the final day of the Premier League transfer window.

Silva's side take on newly promoted Wolves today. He confirmed yesterday that a loan deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is almost done and added: "There is a good atmosphere in the squad and around the club. We are all ready for tomorrow."

On his new signings, he said: "Bernard is different from what we've already got in the squad. He can play down the middle, on the left or even on the right."

Silva's reputation was crucial in convincing the likes of Bernard to join. The 25-year-old rejected offers from Chelsea and AC Milan and said: "I chose Everton because of all the things I heard about Marco Silva and because Everton is a club with a lot of tradition."

The ambition of Silva, who won the Greek league title with Olympiakos in 2016, and the Merseyside club was another pull factor for Mina. The towering Colombian central defender said: "It is important that the club want to fight for something. I want to play and I'm delighted to be here."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOLVES V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am