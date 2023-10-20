S Arabia should bid for 2035 Women's World Cup - Staab

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 General view of a pyrotechnic display pictured from outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed /File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

LONDON - Saudi Arabia should bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2035, the country's technical director of women's football Monika Staab said on Thursday.

Staab, 64, was the first coach of the Saudi women's team when it was formed in 2021. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) has said its aim is to qualify for a Women's World Cup within 10 years.

Saudi Arabia is also bidding to host the men's World Cup in 2034.

"I told (the sport's administrators) it takes time to go to the World Cup. I know they want to host the men's World Cup - why not host the Women's World Cup in 2035?" Staab told the Leaders sports business conference in London.

"We're now getting a team ready to be at least competing at that level." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top