Roma defender Ndicka collapses on pitch with match suspended

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the field in the second half of their Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday and had to be taken off on a stretcher, with the match suspended.

The score was 1-1 when the Ivory Coast centre-back fell backwards onto the pitch 18 minutes from time.

Ndicka was conscious but clearly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him.

He was then carried off, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

After a lengthy delay, the match was suspended, and the players left the field. REUTERS

