Reds seek quick home rebound

LONDON • Liverpool's 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid - just their second loss all season with a senior team - in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid last week has stung a little and Jurgen Klopp is keen for his side to salve the wound.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's Premier League home game with West Ham, the Reds manager urged his players to learn from that reversal as they seek to extend their 19-point lead over Manchester City (57) at the top of the table.

He said: "It's to put things right, just not in the (same) competition. It's a little bit strange, yes, we lost the game and there's absolutely no positive in it, we lost the game.

"But it's important if there's any help in that result, it's that you felt that defeat and it felt like a defeat.

"It felt after the game like a defeat, it felt the next morning like a defeat. Nobody thought, 'But in the league we are like this (unbeaten in 43 top-flight games)'.

After their rare loss at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Klopp had vowed that the Reds were "not done yet".

He added: "I don't think we ever lost how a win feels, but we won a few games, so now we lost it and the difference is massive - much more than three points.

"It's really from sunshine to hardest rain - and that's how it should be. If you really want to be successful and if you could be successful - then it has to feel really bad and that's how it felt.

"So yes, we want to put things right, even when it's a different competition."

Today's opponents, West Ham, are no Atletico and are winless in seven games in all competitions.

The 18th-placed side also have a challenging fixture list after their trip to Anfield - David Moyes' side have to next play Southampton, Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea in succession and relegation fears are mounting.

But Klopp believes the Hammers are a better team than recent results indicate, pointing to last Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Manchester City as evidence of their battling qualities.

"They fought really hard, they defended the box with all they had," the German said.

"We have to be ready for that. It's Monday night, we need a really good atmosphere again and not kind of this perception that you go there and think, 'OK, 1-0 after seven minutes, 2-0 after 25 and then it's easy-going'. It will not be like this.

"West Ham need to fight for results and they will fight for results. They have tough games coming up for them as well, so they don't have time to waste results, points or whatever. I expect a really, really tough match, 100 per cent."

Apart from captain Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Klopp almost has a full squad to pick from. The midfielder's three-week absence also opens up a chance for the likes of Naby Keita to stake a claim.

Klopp said. "We still have options there and that's good. It's a position where we can react so we will react."

THE GUARDIAN

LIVERPOOL V WEST HAM

