Real edge closer to title with win at Sociedad

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 26, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior shoots at goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 26, 2024 Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 26, 2024 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 26, 2024 Real Madrid's Arda Guler in action REUTERS/Vincent West
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 05:18 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 05:18 AM

Arda Gueler scored in the first half to earn a second-string Real Madrid side a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Friday, moving the LaLiga leaders a step closer to a record-extending 36th Spanish title.

With five games remaining, Real climbed to 84 points and extended their lead to 14 points over second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Valencia on Monday.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several key players ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich side did just enough to secure the three points.

The winner came from 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Gueler, making his first start for Real after signing from Fenerbahce, when he turned home Dani Carvajal's cross in the 29th minute. REUTERS

