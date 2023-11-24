PSG's Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games

Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos will miss his side's league game with Monaco and Champions League match with Newcastle United after suffering a hamstring injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The defender picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

"Marquinhos will be undergoing treatment for 10 days for a minor injury to his right hamstring," PSG said.

PSG, who lead Ligue 1, will host third-placed Monaco on Friday, and then have a home game with Newcastle in Group F of the Champions League next Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund lead the group, one point ahead of PSG in second.

The French side will also be without 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, who is sidelined for the rest of 2023 after suffering an ankle injury while making his debut, and scoring, for France in their 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday. REUTERS

