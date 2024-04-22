PSG close in on league title with 4-1 victory over Lyon

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2024 Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2024 Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2024 Paris St Germain's Marco Asensio in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Alexandre Lacazette REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2024 Paris St Germain's Randal Kolo Muani in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Alexandre Lacazette REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2024 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 05:16 AM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 05:16 AM

PARIS, France - Paris St Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 win at home against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday with all the goals coming in an explosive first half.

Runaway leaders PSG moved to 66 points, 11 ahead of second-placed AS Monaco with five matches left, while Lyon are eighth with 41 points.

PSG struck twice within six minutes with Lyon's Nemanja Matic deflecting a cross into his own net after three minutes, before Lucas Beraldo doubled the hosts' lead.

Goncalo Ramos headed in the third goal for PSG after 32 minutes before Ernest Nuamah pulled one back for Lyon five minutes later with a well-placed shot into the corner from just outside the box.

Ramos scored his second three minutes before the break when he ran into the box unmarked to slide in a low cross.

Both sides produced chances in the second half, but neither managed to add more goals.

Lyon will have a chance for revenge when the two sides face each other in the French Cup final on May 25. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top