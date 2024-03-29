PSG, Barcelona ease into women's Champions League semis

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Hacken - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 28, 2024 Paris St Germain's Korbin Albert celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Hacken - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 28, 2024 Paris St Germain's Amalie Vangsgaard in action with Hacken's Monica Jusu Bah REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Hacken - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 28, 2024 Paris St Germain's Sakina Karchaoui in action with Hacken's Hanna Wijk REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Hacken - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 28, 2024 Hacken's Alice Bergstrom in action with Paris St Germain's Elisa De Almeida REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 06:05 AM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 06:05 AM

PARIS - Paris St Germain beat Sweden's BK Hacken 5-1 on aggregate and Barcelona knocked out Norwegian side SK Brann 5-2 over two legs to reach the last four of the women's Champions League on Thursday.

PSG will face Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Benfica 6-2 on aggregate, in an all-French semi-final, while Barcelona take on Chelsea, who overcame Ajax Amsterdam 4-1 on aggregate to set up a repeat of the 2021 final which the Spanish side won 4-0.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Gothenburg, PSG increased their advantage through a first-half Tabitha Chawinga goal, and the French side added two more after the break to cruise to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hacken.

In Thursday's early game, champions Barcelona held off the brave challenge of Brann to win 3-1 at home and 5-2 on aggregate.

Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring with a superb first-half effort and Fridolina Rolfo added a second in the 56th minute after great work by Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen.

Brann pulled a goal back through 18-year-old substitute Tomine Svendheim, but Hansen was again the instigator as she teed up Patricia Guijarro for a late goal to see Barcelona safely through to the semis. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top