Premier League talking points

1 Can latest win kick-start City's season?

Manchester City's 2-0 home victory over struggling Fulham was the first time they won two league games in a row this season and the result should boost their confidence ahead of Saturday's visit to Manchester United.

Guardiola will expect Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne to build on their goal-scoring displays, while their back four is finding some consistency as City kept a fourth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

2 Recovered Zaha shows his class

To say Wilfried Zaha is important to Crystal Palace would be a massive understatement and the forward showed what a difference he makes by returning from his positive Covid-19 test to score twice in their 5-1 rout of West Brom.

Palace had lost their last two matches with Zaha in self-isolation but looked a different team with their top scorer (seven league goals) fit again.

3 Blunt Blades look primed for the drop

Sheffield United face a mammoth task to avoid relegation after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester left them rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from 11 games, stretching their winless league run to 14 games dating back to last season.

A porous defence coupled with a blunt-looking attack - they have scored a mere five goals and conceded 18 - does not give their fans much room for optimism that the Blades can turn their season around.

