Porto coach Conceicao says Arteta insulted his family

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insulted his family during the London club's penalty shootout win over the Portuguese side in their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Arsenal won 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on aggregate, booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Tensions were running high at the Emirates and the managers were seen having a heated conversation at the end of the game.

"During the game he (Arteta) turned to the bench and in Spanish, he insulted my family," Conceicao told reporters.

"At the end I called over to get Arteta's attention, because the person he insulted is no longer with us."

When asked about the incident in his post-match press conference Arteta said: "No comment". REUTERS

