Player-coach Kana Kitahara the star draw as Albirex Niigata aim for 2024 Deloitte Women’s Premier League title

SINGAPORE – Former Japan international Kana Kitahara’s star appeal is showing no signs of abating even as she steps into uncharted territory by taking on the dual role of player-coach at Albirex Niigata ahead of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) season kicking off on March 9.
The 35-year-old is one of the reasons Albirex are able to sign 17 players, including several marquee Singapore stars, as they look to wrest the title after finishing second to champions Lion City Sailors in the last two seasons.
The new additions include an accomplished trio from the Sailors – defender Ernie Sulastri Sontaril and forwards Nur Izzati Rosni and Lila Tan.
Other notable names are 2022 WPL Player of the Year Manami Fukuzawa, 2022 Young Player of the Year Haziqah Haszman, Singapore national skipper Rosnani Azman and national U-19 captain Dhaniyah Qasimah.
Ernie, who captained the Sailors through back-to-back undefeated seasons from 2022, said she was attracted by the prospect of working under Kitahara, who helped Japan finish second at the 2014 Asian Games and 2015 Women’s World Cup.
The 35-year-old said: “I wanted a new adventure, and also to learn from an experienced player in Kitahara. I believe in this team, I will learn more in terms of the Japanese playing style which I loved watching.”
Hoping to use her experience to build the team’s chemistry, she added: “The best team (will win), whoever gives their 100 per cent effort. (As long as) our game plan goes well, we can win the title this year.”
Izzati, the 2022 Golden Boot winner and scorer of a total of 22 league goals in a Sailors shirt, also spoke highly of Kitahara, saying: “With her Japanese experience, I hope to train under her.”
The 24-year-old revealed she wanted to “get out of (her) comfort zone” by joining Albirex.
“I’m still young, I want to expose myself and further improve myself to be a better player,” she said.
Fukuzawa, 32, also admitted that she joined Albirex to link up with Kitahara. The veteran said: “I want to support Kitahara, and also to play under and with her. She’s an ex-national team player so her level is very high.”
However, Kitahara sought to sidestep the adulation, insisting that the new players were enticed by the potential of Albirex.
While the team are touted as title contenders, last season’s Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner played down the expectations, saying she is “not too confident”.
She said through a translator: “We’ve played three pre-season friendlies against WPL teams, and every team is getting better compared to last year. Regardless, I still want to win every match, and become champions.
“Our players are technically strong individually, so I want to work on the combination play and show attractive football.”
The Sailors, meanwhile, have added German midfielder Laura Ganser, 26, to their young squad featuring mostly players aged below 22.
Coach Daniel Ong, who takes over from Yeong Sheau Shyan, thinks they will not be affected by a lack of senior-level experience.
The 34-year-old said: “The players that we have promoted from our Sailors’ Girls Academy and signed this season are all players with good technical skills and have good tactical understanding of our game play.
“We want to retain the title... with another undefeated season and, in the process, play the brand of football that will excite the fans.”
The Sailors open their campaign against Tiong Bahru at 5pm before Hougang United face Tampines Rovers at 7.30pm on March 9.
The next day, Tanjong Pagar will play Still Aerion at 5pm while Albirex face Geylang at 7.30pm. All matches are at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.
Balestier Khalsa are the ninth team in the league following the withdrawal of Police Sports Association.