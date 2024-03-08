Player-coach Kana Kitahara the star draw as Albirex Niigata aim for 2024 Deloitte Women’s Premier League title

SINGAPORE – Former Japan international Kana Kitahara’s star appeal is showing no signs of abating even as she steps into uncharted territory by taking on the dual role of player-coach at Albirex Niigata ahead of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) season kicking off on March 9.

The 35-year-old is one of the reasons Albirex are able to sign 17 players, including several marquee Singapore stars, as they look to wrest the title after finishing second to champions Lion City Sailors in the last two seasons.

The new additions include an accomplished trio from the Sailors – defender Ernie Sulastri Sontaril and forwards Nur Izzati Rosni and Lila Tan.

Other notable names are 2022 WPL Player of the Year Manami Fukuzawa, 2022 Young Player of the Year Haziqah Haszman, Singapore national skipper Rosnani Azman and national U-19 captain Dhaniyah Qasimah.

Ernie, who captained the Sailors through back-to-back undefeated seasons from 2022, said she was attracted by the prospect of working under Kitahara, who helped Japan finish second at the 2014 Asian Games and 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The 35-year-old said: “I wanted a new adventure, and also to learn from an experienced player in Kitahara. I believe in this team, I will learn more in terms of the Japanese playing style which I loved watching.”

Hoping to use her experience to build the team’s chemistry, she added: “The best team (will win), whoever gives their 100 per cent effort. (As long as) our game plan goes well, we can win the title this year.”

Izzati, the 2022 Golden Boot winner and scorer of a total of 22 league goals in a Sailors shirt, also spoke highly of Kitahara, saying: “With her Japanese experience, I hope to train under her.”

The 24-year-old revealed she wanted to “get out of (her) comfort zone” by joining Albirex.

“I’m still young, I want to expose myself and further improve myself to be a better player,” she said.