Pau Cubarsi key in Barca defensive revival ahead of PSG clash

PARIS – The resurrection of Barcelona’s defence gives the Spanish champions hope ahead of their Champions League duel with Paris Saint-Germain on April 10, and youngster Pau Cubarsi’s emergence has played a major role.

The 17-year-old centre-back has become essential for coach Xavi Hernandez and debuted for the Spanish national team in March, highlighting his meteoric rise.

Cubarsi has shown he can handle the pressure at elite level – just as well, for he will face arguably the world’s finest forward in PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, in their quarter-final, first-leg clash in Paris.

Facing Mbappe is a huge challenge for the teenager, who has been crucial in reviving a Barcelona rear-guard which has spent much of the season in tatters.

Last season, the Catalans conceded just 20 goals in their conquest of La Liga, but they had shipped that amount by January in the current campaign.

Scrambling for solutions, Xavi gave Cubarsi his first start against Real Betis later that month and he has rapidly established himself, helping Barcelona reach the Champions League last eight for the first time in four seasons.

Xavi, not yet all-in on the teenager by the time Barcelona faced Napoli in the last-16 first leg in February, opted for Inigo Martinez instead.

But the veteran defender’s error allowed Napoli to equalise for a 1-1 draw and Cubarsi started in the second leg, putting in an immaculate man-of-the-match performance as Barcelona triumphed 3-1.

A stylish, assured defender even at his young age, Cubarsi’s ability on the ball is crucial for Barcelona to start building attacks from the back.

“Cubarsi is intelligent, he knows when to challenge and when not to,” Xavi said.

Against Mbappe, however, it will be all hands to the pump.

Cubarsi will need his teammate Ronald Araujo alert and at his best level after a mid-season dip. The Uruguayan is quick and if anyone can help contain Mbappe, he has the best chance.

Barcelona have kept five clean sheets in their last six performances, with Cubarsi critical in that improvement.

His newfound starting status has allowed Xavi to deploy Andreas Christensen in defensive midfield, fixing a problem position for Barcelona.

They signed Oriol Romeu after Sergio Busquets retired but the former La Masia midfielder has not impressed in the holding role and Xavi started playing Frenkie de Jong there instead.

It unbalanced the midfield, given the Dutchman is not a natural defensive player, and contributed to the leaky defence.

Jules Kounde has also featured more at right-back, rather than at centre-back where he started the season, and that has also given Barcelona better balance.

Alejandro Balde’s injury led Xavi to deploy Joao Cancelo at left-back and with Kounde on the right, the Spanish champions look significantly more solid than with two attacking full-backs.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal’s emergence in attack has also helped Barcelona keep their attacking thrust despite the more defensive set-up, while Raphinha on the other flank works hard defensively.

“I think we’re looking at two players who can define an era at the club, and even in world football,” said Xavi of teenagers Cubarsi and Yamal.

Turning their attention to the Champions League, Barcelona have conceded five goals across both legs on the past two occasions they have faced PSG in the knockout stages.

Most recent was the last-16 defeat in 2021, with the relentless Mbappe netting four times over the two legs.

Barcelona would be terrified of facing the France captain again were it not for the team’s newfound solidarity, and Xavi’s side now at least believe they have the tools to stop him.

Another player the Spaniards will have to be wary of is their former player Ousmane Dembele, who has provided more assists (eight) than any other player in France this season, playing usually in a position on the right flank.

However, the lightning fast, fleet-footed dribbler has been deployed in a central attacking role in recent matches.

“I think we will see an even better version of Ousmane playing through the middle,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“I am not worried about him not scoring enough goals (he has just one goal in 34 games). I am sure he will improve. What he creates is very positive for the team.” AFP