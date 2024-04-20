Own goal helps Juventus come from two goals down to draw at lowly Cagliari

Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - April 19, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik reacts after Cagliari's Alberto Dossena scores an own goal and Juventus second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - April 19, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic attempts to shoot at goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - April 19, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - April 19, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in action with Cagliari's Alberto Dossena REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - April 19, 2024 Cagliari's Gianluca Gaetano scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 05:06 AM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 05:06 AM

Cagliari, Italy - A late own goal by defender Alberto Dossena salvaged a 2-2 draw for Juventus at lowly Cagliari in Serie A on Friday after the hosts went two goals up in the first half thanks to penalties.

Midfielder Gianluca Gaetano put Cagliari in front in the 30th minute, sending Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way, before Yerry Mina converted from the spot again to double their lead six minutes later.

Dusan Vlahovic pulled one back for Juve in the second half, netting a free kick from just outside the box and Cagliari defender Dossena levelled for the visitors with an own goal three minutes from the end.

Juventus are third on 64 points, five points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna who visit AS Roma, in fifth, on Monday. Juve have five games left to play. Cagliari are 14th, five points above the relegation zone. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top