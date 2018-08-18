One LaLiga game to be played in US per season

MADRID • LaLiga announced a 15-year deal on Thursday to hold Spanish top-flight games in the United States - a decade on from then English Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore's warning that another country could stage a league game overseas after his much-criticised proposal was shot down.

European clubs and leagues have increased their American presence in recent years, seeking to make a dent in its vast sports market.

"LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer competition, and Relevent, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group, today announced a first-of-a-kind, 15-year equal joint venture to promote soccer in the US and Canada," said a statement.

"As part of the agreement, LaLiga plans to bring a regular-season club match to the US, the first to be played outside of Europe."

LaLiga did not give any details on when the first game across the Atlantic was set to take place.

Relevent chairman Charlie Stillitano also indicated that the 39th EPL game proposal could be revived somewhere down the road.

"We have always stated that we would love to have a Premier League game here, but it never got beyond the boardroom," he said.

"It's one of the things that we have talked to them about over the years. If something like the 39th game ever got off the ground, we would put ourselves forward for it."

The Spanish footballers' union, the AFE, criticised LaLiga for not consulting the players, declaring its "most energetic protest" at the announcement.

"LaLiga has ignored the opinion of players and compromises them with actions which only the league benefits from," the body said.

David Aganzo, head of the AFE, added: "Footballers are not currency to be used in business deals that only benefit third parties."

Spain's two biggest clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, recently returned from playing in the International Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament organised by Relevent, in the US.

Last July, the two rivals also played each other in a friendly "Clasico". The match, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was sold out.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has spoken on many occasions about his desire to play regular-season games outside Spain and he expressed his delight at the deal.

"We're thrilled to partner them (Relevent) on a joint mission to grow soccer in North America," he said.

