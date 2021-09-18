No room for error this term: Reds boss

LONDON • Some pundits like Gary Neville have predicted this season will be one of the most competitive in English Premier League history, given the massive outlay during the summer transfer window.

As such, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not surprised by the fine starts of their top-flight rivals and yesterday admitted that dropping points was not something his side could afford.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, who are all undefeated, occupy the top three places in the league and are on 10 points after the opening four games. Reigning champions Manchester City are in fifth but lurk just a point behind the trio.

That makes today's home game against Crystal Palace a must-win as there will be little margin for error this term, according to Klopp.

"I am not too much in the other teams' situations, but it's a good start for us," he said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"We've played some good football but, if you want to be around the really top spots you have to, and you cannot waste points.

"That's how it is. We just keep going. I'm not surprised by other teams' results."

The Reds will rotate their squad for what will be their third game in a week, with Klopp saying that his players had done well to come through a gruelling seven days, during which they trounced Leeds in the league and came from behind to beat AC Milan in their Champions League opener.

"We spoke about the schedule, this one is normal for us, three games a week... is a tough one so you have to think about this... we'll make changes again, that's clear," the German said.

That could mean key defender Virgil van Dijk, who was rested against Milan, is set to return to the squad and make his fifth league start in as many games.

He has shown no signs of any setback following his recovery from a season-ending cruciate ligament injury last October.

"If you like, we're still in extended pre-season for (van Dijk). I don't want to talk about injuries, but Ibou (Ibrahima Konate), Joe (Gomez), Joel (Matip) all have had injuries. Now we just make sure we have a proper pair on the pitch," Klopp said.

Roberto Firmino remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Harvey Elliott is out for the long term after going under the knife in midweek for a dislocated ankle.

Palace lie in 11th place and have had some mixed results this term, but turned in their best performance by hammering Tottenham last weekend.

Klopp believes the Eagles have become "a proper football side" under new manager Patrick Vieira and the Arsenal great is eyeing another upset at Anfield.

Before the end of Liverpool's formidable home record last season - which went on for 68 league games - Palace were the last team to beat them on their own patch in April 2017.

Former Reds striker Christian Benteke nabbed a double that day and, while the Belgium international is in contention to start today, so too is France Under-21 forward Odsonne Edouard, who joined from Celtic in the close season, after his two-goal cameo against Spurs.

"Going to Anfield is going to be really challenging but there is no fear, there is excitement of playing one of the best sides in Europe," Vieira said yesterday. "It's going to be challenging, difficult, but we're really looking forward to the game because we want to challenge ourselves against those teams.

"There's still a need to improve but I always say, with the squad we have, we can perform in the Premier League. I believe both players can play together... Edouard can play as a winger and between the lines, this is what he used to do when younger in France."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm