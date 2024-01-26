No new rift with Onana, says Cameroon coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Cameroon coach Rigobert Song before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2023 Manchester United's Andre Onana in action REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Cameroon coach Rigobert Song denied any new rift with goalkeeper Andre Onana who was dropped for their last match at the Africa Cup of Nations finals and could be on the bench again on Saturday for the last-16 tie against Nigeria.

Onana had walked out on Cameroon during the World Cup finals in Qatar 14 months ago after a row with Song but returned to the team in September to help them qualify for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

He was allowed to miss Cameroon’s first match to play for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 14 but played in the Indomitable Lions’ second Group C game against Senegal, conceding three goals and being dropped for their last group match against Gambia on Tuesday.

"I have no problem with my goalkeepers. They are all competitive and ready to respond when they need to play. There is no controversy. They get along very well," Song told a press conference on Friday, without saying whether Onana might be restored to the goal for the last-16 game on Saturday.

Song said defence would be all-important against Nigeria, whose powerful attack is led by African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen.

"We have already conceded six goals and tomorrow we will find the formula to not concede," added Song.

"We will try to put Nigeria in difficulty and fight to continue in the competition. I know what needs to be done so that we do everything possible tomorrow to obtain a positive result." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top