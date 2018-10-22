No Messi for El Clasico after Argentinian star breaks arm

BARCELONA • If there is any consolation for beleaguered Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, whose position looks untenable after a 2-1 home defeat by Levante on Saturday consigned his side to their third consecutive loss, it is that they do not have to face Lionel Messi in next Sunday's Clasico.

The Barcelona talisman, who has scored 25 goals in 37 games against Real, is expected to be out for three weeks with a fractured right arm.

His last contribution was to help send Barcelona back to the top of LaLiga on Saturday, scoring Barca's second as Ernesto Valverde's men beat Sevilla 4-2 at the Nou Camp in a six-goal thriller that never looked like ending in anything other than a home win.

But any joy at leapfrogging in-form Sevilla, who were on a four-game winning streak before their visit, was tarnished by Messi's injury which will rule him out of Sunday's league clash with Real.

A Barcelona club statement read: "Tests carried out on Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm.

"He will be out for approximately three weeks."

It means he will also miss the Champions League match at home to Inter Milan on Wednesday, and probably the return trip to Italy on Nov 6, and the league visit to Rayo Vallecano in between.

2007 The last time a Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid did not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi will not recover in time for the Oct 28 clash while Ronaldo now plays for Serie A side Juventus.

"It is clear it is a blow," Barca coach Valverde admitted. "We know what he gives us and we know what he does to the opposition.

"We have to prepare ourselves... we are going to notice the loss but we have players that can cover."

Messi was involved in a tussle with Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez and as his right hand tried to cushion the fall, his elbow appeared to buckle under the weight of his body.

He was helped off the pitch by medical staff and was substituted in the 26th minute.

"Emotionally he gives us more confidence when he is there because he is the best in the world," said teammate Gerard Pique. "But it does not have to affect us."

Philippe Coutinho had opened the scoring and Luis Suarez's penalty, which he also earned, made sure of victory before a three-goal flurry in the final 11 minutes.

Pablo Sarabia and Luis Muriel twice reduced the deficit to two for Sevilla, either side of a sweeping volleyed goal from Ivan Rakitic.

Over in Italy, Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo fared better as he became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top-five leagues.

The Portuguese forward's fifth Serie A league goal for Juve in a 1-1 draw against Genoa carried him to the milestone. Messi is second on the list with 389 goals.

