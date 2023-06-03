No alternative to Bayern Munich sackings, says ex-president Uli Hoeness

BERLIN – Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said in an interview published on Friday the club had no alternative but firing chief executive officer Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Hoeness explained the club needed to take action, with news of the sacking becoming known just moments after Bayern won their 11th straight Bundesliga title.

“The overall development was simply too unsatisfactory” Hoeness told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, referring to the club’s poor second half of the season.

Nine points ahead of Borussia Dortmund at Christmas, Bayern entered the final round of the season two points behind.

Their 2-1 win over Cologne in the last match of the campaign, along with Dortmund’s 2-2 draw against Mainz, meant they won the title on goal difference.

Bayern sacked Kahn and Salihamidzic on Thursday, but did not tell the players or make the news public until moments after the full-time whistle.

Captain Thomas Muller found out in a post-match interview, after putting on a t-shirt commemorating the win.

Hoeness, who played for Bayern before running the club in various capacities for decades, revealed “nobody” at the club was consulted about the decision to fire coach Julian Nagelsmann in March.

“Even Herbert Hainer (Bayern president) was informed far too late... and something like that simply doesn’t work.”

While saying that Salihamidzic “remained a good sporting director”, Hoeness said former goalkeeper Kahn had not done enough work in the sporting department.

“Oliver had defined his role for himself in such a way that he largely stayed out of sports. Yet sport is the main task. “Our product is football” the 71-year-old added.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s players have an opportunity to forever write their names in the club’s history books with victory over Fiorentina in next week’s Europa Conference League final, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

The Hammers are through to a European club competition final for the first time in almost half a century, in which they will face Italian side Fiorentina in Prague on June 7.