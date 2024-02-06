Nigeria star Victor Osimhen a doubt for Afcon semi-final against South Africa – team

ABUJA – Nigeria star Victor Osimhen is a major doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa in Bouake on Feb 7, team officials said.

Napoli striker Osimhen did not fly on Feb 5 with the rest of the squad for Bouake due to abdominal discomfort, a statement issued by Super Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji said.

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch, with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him,” the statement read.

The reigning African Player of the Year did not train on Feb 5 evening before the team’s departure from Abidjan.

Osimhen was substituted late in the quarter-final against Angola last weekend. The 25-year-old has scored a goal and provided an assist at the tournament.

Ademola Lookman has stolen the limelight from him on Nigeria’s run to the semi-finals, with the former England youth international scoring all their goals so far in the knockout stage.

While Osimhen has not found the net at the tournament since the Super Eagles’ opening 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, Lookman bagged a brace in the 2-0 win over Cameroon in the last 16 and followed that with the only goal in the 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria may need Lookman to extend that run, with Osimhen a major doubt.

Most analysis of Nigeria has focused on Osimhen’s lack of goals as well as the approach adopted by coach Jose Peseiro, who has successfully put the emphasis on not conceding.

“I have chosen another strategy. The players believe in it – don’t concede goals because we will score at least one,” Peseiro said.

His side have kept four straight clean sheets en route to the last four, following a switch to a three-man central defence.

Neil Tovey and Mark Williams, key figures when South Africa won their lone Afcon title, believe Nigeria will be “tough”.

Central defender Tovey captained the 1996 title-winning team and forward Williams came off the bench to score twice within two minutes and sink Tunisia 2-0 in the final in Johannesburg.

Nigeria are favourites for several reasons, including a perfect past record against South Africa in the competition, with three victories.

But South Africa, whose starting line-up includes nine locals, one player based in Egypt and another with a Portuguese second division club, are not without hope, insist Tovey and Williams.