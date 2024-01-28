Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro hails tireless Victor Osimhen after win over Cameroon at Afcon

ABIDJAN – Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro hailed “fantastic” Victor Osimhen for the African Footballer of the Year’s tireless performance as the Super Eagles beat Cameroon 2-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Jan 27.

“He didn’t score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy,” Portuguese coach Peseiro said, following the last-16 tie in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman scored both goals, but Osimhen set up the first and his remarkable running and pressing created constant problems for the Cameroon defence.

“Ask the opposition defenders how much they suffered. The first goal, he created the goal. He is fantastic for our team. Nobody can win a match alone, everybody has to play, but he is a good example,” Peseiro said.

Added Lookman: “It was a big performance from the team, we fought well from the first minute to the 100th minute.”

Meanwhile, Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said a lack of experience cost his side.

“I have a young team and players who are learning at this level. They will learn and improve from their mistakes. In two or three years from now it will be the same players but a different team,” he admitted.

Three-time champions Nigeria now advance to a quarter-final on Feb 2 against Angola, and it remains to be seen if goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili will be able to play in that game after he was stretchered off late on against Cameroon.

“It is impossible to evaluate immediately the situation. We need 24-48 hours before we know, but if he cannot recover, we will play with another goalkeeper,” Peseiro said.

Of Angola, who topped their group and then defeated Namibia 3-0 in the last 16 on Jan 27, Peseiro added: “They are a very good team. In this moment, all the teams can win this tournament. Angola have performed very well, and if we want to beat them we must do our best, like today.”

Like Lookman, Gelson Dala bagged a brace for Angola in their last-16 win. Mabululu scored Angola’s other goal.

Dala took his goal tally to four – one less than 34-year-old chart-topper Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea – by scoring twice before half-time in Bouake.