Newcastle's Tonali charged by FA over alleged betting breaches

Newcastle United's Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches following his move to the Premier League club, English soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old is serving a 10-month ban after being sanctioned by the Italian Football Federation last October over betting breaches committed when he was playing for AC Milan.

"It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023," the FA said in a statement.

"Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond."

Newcastle signed Tonali in July 2023 for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($75.57 million) - making him the most expensive Italian player in history.

"Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club's full support," Newcastle said in a statement on Thursday.

Newcastle are 10th and host West Ham United on Saturday. REUTERS

