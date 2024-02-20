Newcastle put Sporting Director Ashworth on gardening leave

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 FA technical director Dan Ashworth inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Updated
Feb 20, 2024, 12:34 AM
Published
Feb 20, 2024, 12:34 AM

Newcastle United have placed Sporting Director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave after he decided to step down from his position, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The highly-rated 52-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in the Old Trafford club.

Ashworth joined Newcastle in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he was the technical director.

"We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately," Newcastle CEO Darren Eales said in a statement.

"We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future." REUTERS

