My only concern is to beat Fulham, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – After being forced to play catch-up for the last month, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have the chance to exert some added pressure on Arsenal in the English Premier League title race when they kick off the weekend’s action at Fulham on May 11.

City’s last three league wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion all came after the Gunners had already gathered three points to temporarily open up a four-point lead.

This weekend, however, City go first and victory at Craven Cottage would see them move two points clear of the Gunners with two games left.

As it stands, Guardiola’s men are on 82 points, one behind Arsenal, having played a game less.

Mikel Arteta’s men would then have to beat a woefully out-of-form Manchester United on May 12 to regain top spot.

When asked if he would be supporting United after hopefully defeating Fulham, Guardiola simply said: “I am a Man City fan and I will try to beat Fulham, that is my only concern.”

Earlier this week, Arsenal fans jokingly declared on social media that “it’s over for us” after a clip of Fulham players flying a kite during training went viral – seemingly suggesting they are already in holiday mood.

“Are you sure?” Guardiola said when asked about Fulham taking the foot off the gas.

“They play in front of their fans, they will do everything to beat us, like we will do everything to beat them. But about that (flying kites) I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Fulham aside, the last time Arsenal kicked off after City it did not work out too well as they lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, the day after City thrashed Luton Town 5-1 to go top. Since then the Gunners have regained the lead but only because City were in FA Cup semi-final action and have played one game less than them heading into the penultimate weekend.

Should both City and Arsenal win at the weekend, the focus will switch to City’s game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on May 14 when victory for Guardiola’s side would put an unprecedented fourth successive title in their grasp.

For City, the scenario is nothing new. They are proven masters at churning out wins down the finishing straight of a Premier League campaign.

They are unbeaten in their last 20 league games and few would bet against them earning the nine points they require to be crowned champions again.

Arsenal can only win their last two games and hope for the best although Fulham’s dismal record against City will not exactly be filling them with optimism – and neither will the kite-flying.

The Cottagers have lost their last 15 games against City in all competitions and are not in the best form with only one win in their last seven Premier League games.